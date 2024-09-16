AP POLL: Washington State Receive 30 Votes Following Apple Cup Win
Adding to a 3-0 start, Washington State's 24-19 win over the Washington Huskies in this past weekend's Apple Cup game provided a significant boost to their national profile this season.
The Cougars received 30 votes in the AP Poll to start Week 4, putting them 52 votes behind #25 Texas A&M. Washington State received no votes in the previous week's AP Poll.
The win over the Huskies was the Cougs' first since 2021 and their second under head coach Jake Dickert. WSU held the Huskies under 20 points for the second time since 1999. They also held UW under that 20-point mark in the 2021 victory.
WSU also has now started each of the past two seasons 3-0. They continue their season on Friday night as they host San José State on The CW.
