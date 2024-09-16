Washington State Cougars On SI

AP POLL: Washington State Receive 30 Votes Following Apple Cup Win

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kris Hutson (1) carries the ball after making a catch against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kris Hutson (1) carries the ball after making a catch against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Adding to a 3-0 start, Washington State's 24-19 win over the Washington Huskies in this past weekend's Apple Cup game provided a significant boost to their national profile this season.

The Cougars received 30 votes in the AP Poll to start Week 4, putting them 52 votes behind #25 Texas A&M. Washington State received no votes in the previous week's AP Poll.

The win over the Huskies was the Cougs' first since 2021 and their second under head coach Jake Dickert. WSU held the Huskies under 20 points for the second time since 1999. They also held UW under that 20-point mark in the 2021 victory.

WSU also has now started each of the past two seasons 3-0. They continue their season on Friday night as they host San José State on The CW.

More Reading Material From On SI

Postgame Press: Washington State Wins the Apple Cup, 24-19

RECAP: Cougars Win 2024 Apple Cup 24-19, Move To 3-0

Freshman RB Wayshawn Parker Becoming a Weapon for the Washington State Offense

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football