AP POLL: Washington State Receive 67 Votes, 2 Shy of Top 25, After Week 4
Jake Dickert's Washington State football team have not cracked a top 25 ranking this season, but if things continue heading in the direction that they are going, that could soon change. The Cougars are 4-0 for the second straight season, but arguably have their toughest challenges still ahead.
As Week Five begins in college football, the Cougars have received 67 votes in this week's AP Poll. This puts them just two votes behind the #25 team, the Boise State Broncos. Washington State travels to Boise State this Saturday at 7 PM PT on FS1.
Washington State are 4-0 to start the season following a win over San Jose State this past Friday. WSU needed two overtime periods to secure that 54-52 win. The Cougs recorded over 600 yards of total offense for the second time this season.
Washington State also have wins over Portland State, Texas Tech, and Washington to start the 2024 season.
