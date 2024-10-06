AP POLL: Washington State Receive 8 Votes After Idle Week 6
The 4-1 Washington State Cougars did not play a football game this weekend. However, their existing body of work was enough to earn them a few votes in the AP Poll following Week Six of the season.
Heading into Week Seven, the Cougars received eight votes, obviously putting them outside the top 25. #25 SMU received 165 votes this week.
Quarterback John Matteer and the Cougar offense are largely responsible for WSU's national recognition, at this point in the year. Washington State are still #10 in the nation in total offense per game, averaging 495.4 in that category. Jake Dickert's team are also tied for tenth in the country with 27 offensive touchdowns so far this year.
The Cougars return to the field on Saturday, October 12 at Fresno State. That contest is scheduled for 4 PM PT on FS1. The Beavers are coming off of a loss to Boise State in Week Five, who have climbed to #17 in the AP Poll.
