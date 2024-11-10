Washington State Cougars On SI

AP POLL: Washington State Rise One Spot To #19 Ahead of Week 12

Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Wayshawn Parker (21) is tackled by Utah State Aggies safety Jordan Vincent (24) and cornerback D.J. Graham II (4) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars continue to roll after moving to 8-1 over the weekend. That happened with a 49-28 victory over Utah State. The win moves them up one spot in the latest AP Poll top 25.

The Cougs have moved up to #19 heading into Week 12 after being ranked #20 in Week 11. WSU received 456 votes this week, only seven behind #18 Colorado.

WSU's lone loss this season came against their only opponent ranked in this week's poll: #13 Boise State. The Broncos dropped one spot from #12 this season after winning a tight game against Nevada 28-21 Saturday night.

The Cougars are also ranked #18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They will most likely be ranked again in this week's College Football Playoff top 25 which will be released on Tuesday evening.

Washington state move on this week with a road date at New Mexico on Saturday, November 16 at 6:30 PM PT on FS1.

