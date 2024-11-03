AP POLL: Washington State Rise To #20 After Week 10 Bye
After a 7-1 start to the 2024 college football season, the Washington State Cougars had a bye in Week 10. Despite not taking the field, Jake Dickert's team have risen two spots in this week's AP Poll from #22 to #20.
The Cougs received 351 votes this week, up from 220 last week. The #20 spot marks the highest rankig for the Cougars this season. WSU climbed as high as #13 last season before finishing the year with a 5-7 record.
Washington State's only 2024 opponent included in this week's poll are the Boise State Broncos, who climb from #15 to #12. The Broncos are also 7-1 to start the season, with their only loss coming against #1 Oregon.
The Cougs return to action on Saturday, November 9, hosting Utah State at 7:30 PM PT on The CW.
