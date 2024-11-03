AP POLL: Washington State Rise To #20 After Week 10 Bye

Washington State Cougars On SI

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) hands the ball off to Washington State Cougars running back Wayshawn Parker (21) against the Hawaii Warriors during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
After a 7-1 start to the 2024 college football season, the Washington State Cougars had a bye in Week 10. Despite not taking the field, Jake Dickert's team have risen two spots in this week's AP Poll from #22 to #20.

The Cougs received 351 votes this week, up from 220 last week. The #20 spot marks the highest rankig for the Cougars this season. WSU climbed as high as #13 last season before finishing the year with a 5-7 record.

Washington State's only 2024 opponent included in this week's poll are the Boise State Broncos, who climb from #15 to #12. The Broncos are also 7-1 to start the season, with their only loss coming against #1 Oregon.

The Cougs return to action on Saturday, November 9, hosting Utah State at 7:30 PM PT on The CW.

