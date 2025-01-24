Washington State Cougars On SI

Apple Cup: Cougars and Huskies Announce Dates for 2026 and 2027 Football Games

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) walks through smoke before the game against the Washington Huskies at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) walks through smoke before the game against the Washington Huskies at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

College football fans in the Pacific Northwest now know the dates of two future matchups in the historic Apple Cup series between the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars.

As previously announced, the 2025 game will take place at Pullman's Gesa Field on September 20. The two schools announced Friday that the next chapter will be take place September 5, 2026 at Seattle's Husky Stadium on UW's campus. The game then returns to Pullman on September 18, 2027. Kickoff times are yet to be announced.

The current contract between UW and WSU also includes a 2028 game to be played at UW, though a date for that matchup has not been set.

The Cougars won the most recent matchup in 2024, a 24-19 result at Seattle's Lumen Field. Washington leads the all-time series with 76 wins compared to WSU's 34. Six contests have ended in a tie.

Washington State currently have four non-conference opponents each scheduled for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

5 Biggest Transfer Portal Adds (So Far) for Washington State Football Ahead of 2025

RECRUITING: Washington State Offer 6'6" South Dakota Tight End For 2026

5 Biggest Transfer Portal Losses for Washington State Football Ahead of 2025

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football