Apple Cup: Cougars and Huskies Announce Dates for 2026 and 2027 Football Games
College football fans in the Pacific Northwest now know the dates of two future matchups in the historic Apple Cup series between the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars.
As previously announced, the 2025 game will take place at Pullman's Gesa Field on September 20. The two schools announced Friday that the next chapter will be take place September 5, 2026 at Seattle's Husky Stadium on UW's campus. The game then returns to Pullman on September 18, 2027. Kickoff times are yet to be announced.
The current contract between UW and WSU also includes a 2028 game to be played at UW, though a date for that matchup has not been set.
The Cougars won the most recent matchup in 2024, a 24-19 result at Seattle's Lumen Field. Washington leads the all-time series with 76 wins compared to WSU's 34. Six contests have ended in a tie.
Washington State currently have four non-conference opponents each scheduled for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
