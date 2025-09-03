Assessing Jaxon Potter's Washington State Debut
STAT LINE: 23/30 (77%) 208 yards, 1 TD
GAME NOTES
In Jaxon Potter’s first start, he did exactly what so many coaches would hope for from a young first-timer: be decisive, put the ball in play, find completions, and avoid big mistakes. Potter did just that, completing 77% of his passes without turnovers, even as the Cougar offense spent much of the game stalling.
When it came to “finding completions,” Potter delivered in the most important moment of the game—leading the game-winning 59-yard drive with six completions, setting up kicker Jack Stevens for the 32-yard game winner. He also showed he could throw effectively on the run and outside the pocket, adding another dimension to both his game and the Cougars’ offense. Check out multiple examples of these throws at the following marks in the video linked below: 1:00, 1:46, 4:02, and 5:37.
All in all, Potter checked the right boxes on Saturday night—playing decisively and efficiently, which will be a cornerstone for the Wazzu offense moving forward as they settle into new offensive coordinator Danny Freund’s system.
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 1:46 mark in the video linked below, Jaxon Potter throws his first collegiate touchdown pass on a sprint-out to the left. On throws like this, the ideal ball placement is low and away to protect the pass—putting it in a spot where only the receiver can make a play. Potter did exactly that, delivering a strike that put the Cougars on the board for seven—a score that ultimately made all the difference at the end of the game.