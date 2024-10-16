Close Win Over Fresno State Bumps Washington State Up One Spot in Week 8 SP+ Rankings
With a record of 5-1, the Washington State Cougars are in a good spot, all things considered. WSU did need some late-game heroics, particularly from defensive back Ethan O'Connor to make a 25-17 win over Fresno State happen this past weekend
Entering the weekend, Washington State found themselves at #58 with a rating of 4.9 in ESPN's SP+ ratings. In the latest rankings heading into Week Eight of the season, the Cougs are up one spot to #57 with a rating of 5.4.
What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.- Bill Connelly, ESPN
With an offensive score of 35.0, the Cougs find themselves with a top-20 score in that category nationally. They are outside the top-80 on defense and outside the top-100 on special teams.
This week, the Cougars play their homecoming game with the Hawaii Warriors in town for a 12:30 PM PT showdown on The CW. Hawaii have an overall SP+ rating of -11.2, putting them at #105 nationally.
