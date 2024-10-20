COACHES POLL: Washington State Cougars Receive 25 Points After Week 8 Hawaii Win
The Washington State Cougars improved to a 6-1 record over the weekend with a 42-10 win over Hawaii. The Cougs had 444 yards of offense in the victory and the defense forced three turnovers.
Now on a two-game winning streak, Jake Dickert's club is again inching closer to the national rankings.
In Sunday's latest version of the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll, the Cougars received 25 points, up from eight points the previous week. That puts the Cougars 12 points shy of the top 25. The Vanderbilt Commodores have the #25 ranking with 37 points.
Washington State's offense is tied for #20 in FBS with 459.4 yards per game. Quarterback John Mateer has been the spark for that offensive production, with 24 touchdowns responsible-for after seven games (top ten in the nation). Their one loss this season was to a Boise State team now ranked #19 in the Coaches Poll.
Washington State continue their campaign this week at 3-3 San Diego State. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 on CBS Sports Network at 7:30 PM PT.
