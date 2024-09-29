COACHES POLL: Washington State Receive No Votes After Boise State Loss
Heading into Week Five's contest at Boise State, the Washington State Cougars had 94 votes in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll, putting them just outside the top 25. However, a 45-24 loss to the Broncos seems to have hurt the Cougars' national profile. WSU received no votes in the latest edition of the Coaches Poll, released Sunday, September 29.
For their win, Boise State did not crack the top 25, but are now right outside that group with 103 votes. The Broncos are #21 in the AP Poll, where the Cougars also received no votes.
Washington State are 4-1 following the loss. The Cougars continue their season October 12 at Fresno State.
