COACHES POLL: Washington State Receive No Votes After Boise State Loss

Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Tyson Durant (5) picks off a pass in the first quarter against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Heading into Week Five's contest at Boise State, the Washington State Cougars had 94 votes in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll, putting them just outside the top 25. However, a 45-24 loss to the Broncos seems to have hurt the Cougars' national profile. WSU received no votes in the latest edition of the Coaches Poll, released Sunday, September 29.

For their win, Boise State did not crack the top 25, but are now right outside that group with 103 votes. The Broncos are #21 in the AP Poll, where the Cougars also received no votes.

Washington State are 4-1 following the loss. The Cougars continue their season October 12 at Fresno State.

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

