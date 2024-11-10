COACHES POLL: Washington State Move Up To #18 Following Utah State Win
The Washington State Cougars improved to 8-1 this week with a 49-28 victory over Utah State. That victory helped them move up two more spots in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.
The Cougs are up to #18 heading into Week 12 after spending last week at the #20 spot. WSU received 385 total points in this week's poll, 81 points behind #17 Army, after a performance that saw them net 303 yards on the ground.
WSU's lone loss this season came against their only opponent ranked in this week's poll: #13 Boise State. The Broncos (tied with SMU for the #13 ranking) climbed up a spot this week after improving to 8-1 on the year.
Washington state move on this week with a road date at New Mexico on Saturday, November 16 at 6:30 PM PT on FS1.
