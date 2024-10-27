COACHES POLL: Washington State Reach #22 After 7-1 Start to 2024
The Washington State Cougars are ranked in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll for the first time this season following Week Nine of the 2024 college football season.
The Cougars enter Week 10 of the college football season at #22 in the nation with 160 total points in the poll.
WSU are coming off of a 29-26 win against San Diego State on Saturday that moved them to a 7-1 start for 2024. The Cougars found themselves down 12 points in the fourth quarter, but rallied late to secure their best start since the 2018 campaign. Quarterback John Mateer accounted for four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing in that victory.
With the victory, WSU are off to a 7-1 start since the 2018 season when they won the Alamo Bowl under Mike Leach and finished the season 11-2.
Jake Dickert's club are on a bye this coming week, but will resume their home schedule November 9 against the Utah State Aggies.
More Reading Material From On SI
RECAP: Washington State Rallies From Behind To Beat San Diego State 29-26, Move To 7-1
Jake Dickert Reflects on Getting Washington State Bowl Eligible in 2024
RECRUITING: Top-25 Illinois Safety Commits to Washington State's 2025 Class