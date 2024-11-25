COACHES POLL: Washington State Receive Six Points Following Loss at Oregon State
Saturday's loss to Oregon State will sting for a while for the Washington State Cougars. Despite the 41-38 result in Corvallis, WSU did still receive some national recognition in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, but were understandably not included in the top 25.
The Cougars received six points in this week's poll, down from 65 points the previous week.
Once again, the only Washington State opponent included in this week's top 25 are the Boise State Broncos, who have climbed all the way to #11 in the nation.
WSU allowed 484 yards of offense to an Oregon State offense that has struggled mightily for the better part of the last month. The Washington State offense also lost a critical fumble in the fourth quarter with the game tied, which put Oregon State in position to make the game winning field goal.
Now at 8-3 on the season, Washington State will finish the season on November 30 against 2-9 Wyoming, a school where Jake Dickert spent three seasons before joining Washington State in 2020.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
TAKEAWAYS: #25 Washington State Drop Tight Pac-12 Battle At Oregon State 41-38
Cougars MBB Takes Care of Business Against Eastern Washington, 96-81
RECRUITING: 2025 Offensive Tackle Aidan Martin of Denver Commits To Washington State