COACHES POLL: Washington State Receives 38 Votes After Apple Cup Victory
The Washington State Cougars are riding high to start the week following their second Apple Cup victory under Jake Dickert. The Cougars rode a stellar team performance led by quarterback John Mateer to a 24-19 win over the Washington Huskies at Lumen Field. The win brings the Cougars to a 3-0 record following wins over Portland State and Texas Tech.
In the Week Four USA Today LBM Coaches Poll released on Sunday, the Cougars received 38 votes, but were shy of the top 25. UNLV came in at #25 with 78 votes.
The win also knocked the Huskies out of the top 25 after entering the weekend at the #22 spot.
WSU will continue their 2024 campaign on Friday, September 20, when they host San José State. SJSU received one vote in the most recent Coaches Poll and are 3-0 to start the season.
