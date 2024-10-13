COACHES POLL: Washington State Receives 8 Points in Week 8 Rankings
While head coach Jake Dickert is more concerned about keeping his team focused on the games ahead, Washington State's successful start to the season has been a positive storyline for the re-emerging Pac-12 Conference.
The Washington State Cougars received some recognition this week in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll, though they did not crack the top 25.
WSU received eight points in the poll following their victory over Fresno State, which moved them to 5-1 on the season. A win this weekend would make them bowl eligible for the first time since 2022. WSU have not won a bowl game since 2018.
Dickert's team received no points last week, and had not received any points since the September 22 edition of the poll, which saw them receive 94 points, just outside the top 25. Their loss to Boise State shortly followed.
The Cougars host Hawaii this weekend in WSU's homecoming game. That contest kicks off at 12:30 PM PT/3:30 PM ET on The CW.
