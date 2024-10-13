Washington State Cougars On SI

COACHES POLL: Washington State Receives 8 Points in Week 8 Rankings

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) walks through smoke before the game against the Washington Huskies at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) walks through smoke before the game against the Washington Huskies at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

While head coach Jake Dickert is more concerned about keeping his team focused on the games ahead, Washington State's successful start to the season has been a positive storyline for the re-emerging Pac-12 Conference.

The Washington State Cougars received some recognition this week in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll, though they did not crack the top 25.

WSU received eight points in the poll following their victory over Fresno State, which moved them to 5-1 on the season. A win this weekend would make them bowl eligible for the first time since 2022. WSU have not won a bowl game since 2018.

Dickert's team received no points last week, and had not received any points since the September 22 edition of the poll, which saw them receive 94 points, just outside the top 25. Their loss to Boise State shortly followed.

The Cougars host Hawaii this weekend in WSU's homecoming game. That contest kicks off at 12:30 PM PT/3:30 PM ET on The CW.

More Reading Material From On SI

RECAP: 60-Yard Ethan O'Connor Interception TD Saves 25-17 WSU Win Over Fresno State

LINKS: Pac-12 Football Doing Decent Ratings for The CW

Washington State Football Announces Kickoff Time For 2024 Homecoming Game

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football