COACHES POLL: Washington State Receives 94 Points, Just Outside Top 25
The Washington State Cougars have started the season with four consecutive wins over Portland State, Texas Tech, Washington, and San Jose State. They have yet to crack either of the major top 25 lists yet, but they are getting closer and closer.
In Sunday's latest edition of the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll in advance of Week Five, Washington State received 94 points, up from 38 the previous week. WSU beat San Jose State 54-52 in double overtime this past Friday.
The Cougars are 22 points behind the #25 team in the rankings, the Kansas State Wildcats.
Washington State travels to Boise State this Saturday at 7 PM PT on FS1 to continue their season.
