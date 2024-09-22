Washington State Cougars On SI

COACHES POLL: Washington State Receives 94 Points, Just Outside Top 25

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Dylan Paine (30) and offensive lineman Devin Kylany (70) celebrate after a touchdown against the San Jose State Spartans in the second at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 54-52 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Dylan Paine (30) and offensive lineman Devin Kylany (70) celebrate after a touchdown against the San Jose State Spartans in the second at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 54-52 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington State Cougars have started the season with four consecutive wins over Portland State, Texas Tech, Washington, and San Jose State. They have yet to crack either of the major top 25 lists yet, but they are getting closer and closer.

In Sunday's latest edition of the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll in advance of Week Five, Washington State received 94 points, up from 38 the previous week. WSU beat San Jose State 54-52 in double overtime this past Friday.

The Cougars are 22 points behind the #25 team in the rankings, the Kansas State Wildcats.

Washington State travels to Boise State this Saturday at 7 PM PT on FS1 to continue their season.

More Reading Material From On SI

RECAP: Washington State Survives Against San Jose State in Double OT, 54-52

WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Talks 2OT Win Over San Jose State

WATCH: Washington State QB John Mateer Reviews His Performance in San Jose State Win

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football