COACHES POLL: Washington State Up To #20 After Week 10 Bye

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert celebrates after a game against the San Jose State Spartans at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 54-52 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The 7-1 Washington State Cougars were on a bye in Week 10 after reaching #22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll the previous week. In Week 9, WSU beat San Diego State 29-26 with a fourth-quarter comeback effort.

This week in the Coaches Poll, the Cougars are up two spots to #20 in the nation.

Jake Dickert's team received 284 total points in the poll, 120 points behind #19 Army.

Washington State's only 2024 opponent included in this week's poll are the Boise State Broncos, who climb from #19 to #14. The Broncos are also 7-1 to start the season.

The Cougs return to action on Saturday, November 9, hosting Utah State at 7:30 PM PT on The CW.

