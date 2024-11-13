COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Washington State Climb 3 Spots To #18
The latest set of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee were released on Tuesday evening. The Washington State Cougars moved up three spots from #21 to #18 this week.
Jake Dickert's Cougars are 8-1 to start the season with three games remaining. Their most recent victory was a 49-28 result against Utah State this past weekend.
Given the Pac-12's current state with only two members this season, WSU would not be eligible to earn of the first round byes award to the five highest-ranked conference champions at the end of the regular season. Their most likely scenario to make the playoff would be to finish inside the top 11, given that the #12 seed would go to the highest-ranked G5 conference champion, should that team finish outside the top 12.
The next set of CFP rankings will be released Tuesday, November 19 at 7 PM ET, 4 PM PT.
Washington State resume play this Saturday, November 16 at New Mexico on FS1. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM PT.
