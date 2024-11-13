COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Washington State Climb 3 Spots To #18

Washington State Cougars On SI

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) stretches for the touchdown against the Utah State Aggies in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The latest set of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee were released on Tuesday evening. The Washington State Cougars moved up three spots from #21 to #18 this week.

Jake Dickert's Cougars are 8-1 to start the season with three games remaining. Their most recent victory was a 49-28 result against Utah State this past weekend.

Given the Pac-12's current state with only two members this season, WSU would not be eligible to earn of the first round byes award to the five highest-ranked conference champions at the end of the regular season. Their most likely scenario to make the playoff would be to finish inside the top 11, given that the #12 seed would go to the highest-ranked G5 conference champion, should that team finish outside the top 12.

The next set of CFP rankings will be released Tuesday, November 19 at 7 PM ET, 4 PM PT.

Washington State resume play this Saturday, November 16 at New Mexico on FS1. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM PT.

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

