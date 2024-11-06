Washington State Cougars On SI

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Washington State Ranked #21 in First Top 25

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) throws a pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) throws a pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a 7-1 start to the season, the Washington State Cougars have moved up to #20 in both the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll. In Tuesday's reveal of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, the Cougars also made an appearance at #21.

Given the Pac-12's current state with only two members this season, WSU would not be eligible to earn of the first round byes award to the five highest-ranked conference champions at the end of the regular season.

The next set of College Football Playoff rankings are scheduled to be released Tuesday, November 12, at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT.

The Cougars are back in action this week against Utah State at 7:30 PM PT on The CW.

More Reading Material From On SI

Washington State Drop 5 Spots in SP+ Rankings Entering Week 11

Four Teams the Pac-12 Could Target for Continued Expansion

RECRUITING: Washington State Flips 2025 Western Michigan Lineman Commit Liam Vaughan

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football