COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Washington State Ranked #21 in First Top 25
After a 7-1 start to the season, the Washington State Cougars have moved up to #20 in both the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll. In Tuesday's reveal of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, the Cougars also made an appearance at #21.
Given the Pac-12's current state with only two members this season, WSU would not be eligible to earn of the first round byes award to the five highest-ranked conference champions at the end of the regular season.
The next set of College Football Playoff rankings are scheduled to be released Tuesday, November 12, at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT.
The Cougars are back in action this week against Utah State at 7:30 PM PT on The CW.
More Reading Material From On SI
Washington State Drop 5 Spots in SP+ Rankings Entering Week 11
Four Teams the Pac-12 Could Target for Continued Expansion
RECRUITING: Washington State Flips 2025 Western Michigan Lineman Commit Liam Vaughan