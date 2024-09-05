Cougs Preparing To See Familiar Face Josh Kelly With Texas Tech in Town
In 2023, wide receiver Josh Kelly had a strong season for the Cougars with 61 catches for 923 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the team in both receiving yardage and receiving touchdowns in his only season with WSU.
Now, after transferring to Texas Tech, the super senior will make a return to Pullman this Satruday when the Cougars host the Red Raiders on FOX. Jake Dickert was asked directly about that during his media availability this week.
" I don't talk much about that. It's one of those things where in new college football you're going to play former players. That's that's kind of what we've been dealing with the last couple years. I think hopefully Josh would take nothing but positives from his experience here. He did a lot for our football team and our program and you know he's he's tough to defend in the slot and he's he's good in their offense."
Last week in his first game action with the Red Raiders, Kelly caught ten passes on 15 targets for 156 yards and a touchdown in the 52-51 win over Abilene Christian.
The Cougars kick off against Texas Tech at 7 PM PT on Saturday.
