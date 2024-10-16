Date For 2025 Apple Cup Football Game Announced At Washington State
The historic college football rivalry between the Washington State Cougars and the Washington Huskies continues next season at Gesa Field/Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. The Cougars will host the Huskies on September 20, 2025.
With Washington's departure for the Big Ten at the end of last season, the two schools signed an agreement to continue the rivalry for at-least five more years. The first game of that agreement took place at Seattle's Lumen Field this September, with Washington State claiming it 24-19.
After the 2025 game, the series will return to Pullman in 2027. Washington will also host the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in 2026 and in 2028.
More Reading Material From On SI
Close Win Over Fresno State Bumps Washington State Up One Spot in Week 8 SP+ Rankings
WATCH: Washington State's Jake Dickert Assesses His Team Halfway Through 2024 Season