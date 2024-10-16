Washington State Cougars On SI

Date For 2025 Apple Cup Football Game Announced At Washington State

Joe Londergan

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; This years Apple Cup logo is seen at Martin Stadium before a game between the Washington State Cougars and Washington State Cougars. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; This years Apple Cup logo is seen at Martin Stadium before a game between the Washington State Cougars and Washington State Cougars. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The historic college football rivalry between the Washington State Cougars and the Washington Huskies continues next season at Gesa Field/Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. The Cougars will host the Huskies on September 20, 2025.

With Washington's departure for the Big Ten at the end of last season, the two schools signed an agreement to continue the rivalry for at-least five more years. The first game of that agreement took place at Seattle's Lumen Field this September, with Washington State claiming it 24-19.

After the 2025 game, the series will return to Pullman in 2027. Washington will also host the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in 2026 and in 2028.

More Reading Material From On SI

Close Win Over Fresno State Bumps Washington State Up One Spot in Week 8 SP+ Rankings

WATCH: Washington State's Jake Dickert Assesses His Team Halfway Through 2024 Season

How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 7

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football