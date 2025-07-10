EA College Football 26: Washington State Cougars Initial Team Ratings
EA Sports College Football 26 has released and we now know the game's official ratings for the Washington State Cougars.
Teams included in the video game typically received different ratings for Play Now mode and for Dynasty Mode. Their overall rating in both modes is the same: 77. In Play Now mode, the Cougars have an offensive rating of 75, a defensive rating of 74, and a special teams rating of 73. In Dynasty Mode, the Cougars are a three-star program with an offensive rating of 79 and a defensive rating of 76.
In terms of individual ratings, the Cougars' highest-rated player is senior starting center Brock Dieu with an 84. Dieu is just ahead of running back Angel Johnson and wider receiver Josh Meredith, who boast ratings of 83 and 82, respectively.
WSU's top-rated defensive player in South Dakota State transfer safety Tucker Large at 81 overall. Defensive ends Isaac Terrell and Buddha Peleti both posted overall ratings of 80, just behind Large.
WSU begin their first season under Jimmy Rogers in 2025 following the departure of former head coach Jake Dickert for Wake Forest. The Cougars' season begins on August 30 against the University of Idaho in Pullman at 7 p.m PT.
EA Sports College Football 26 is available now for Playstation 5 and XBOX One.