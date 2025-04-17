Ex-Washington State Linebacker Lands At Division II Power
Former Washington State Cougar Tai Faavae has been added to the 2025 roster for the Colorado State Pueblo Thunderwolves football program.
Faave, a native of Fountain, Colorado, began his college career at Washington State in 2023. That season, he did not appear in a game and preserved his redshirt. In 2024, Faave was dismissed from the WSU program in August before appearing in a game due to academic issues.
In heading closer to home, Faave joins a CSU Pueblo program that won a Division II national championship in 2014. The Thunderwolves have reached the Division II playoffs nine times, including a second-round appearance in 2024, and won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference eight times (not including one vacated conference title).
In high school, Faavae was a three-star recruit and the No. 16 recruit in the state of Colorado for the class of 2023.