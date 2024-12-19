Ex-Washington State QB John Mateer Commits To Oklahoma Out of Transfer Portal
Wednesday was a tough day for fans of Washington State football.
After entering the transfer portal on Monday, Cougars' starting quarterback John Mateer made official his intention to transfer to the University of Oklahoma on Wednesday. Mateer joins former Washington State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle in Norman. Arbuckle was hired to Brent Venables' staff earlier this month.
Mateer was the top-rated quarterback in the transfer portal, per On3. The Texas native led FBS in total touchdowns with 44 (29 passing, 15 rushing) in 2024 as a redshirt sophomore. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The news comes the same day that WSU head coach Jake Dickert left his post to take the same position at Wake Forest.
Mateer is expected to be the starting quarterback in 2025 for an Oklahoma team that went 6-6 in 2024 and 2-6 in SEC play.
The Cougars finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and are now preparing to face Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl on December 27.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
Washington State HC Jake Dickert Takes Wake Forest Job
Who Would Have Won the New-Look Pac-12 Conference in 2024?
WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks John Mateer's Transfer, State of College Football