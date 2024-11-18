WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks Washington State's Second Half Struggles In New Mexico Loss
Washington State have made some fourth quarter magic this season, but couldn't pull it off over the weekend against New Mexico State. The Cougars were handed a 38-35 loss on Saturday in Albuquerque.
Following the loss, a disappointed Jake Dickert met with the media following to discuss his team's shortcomings and what they need to do in these final two weeks after an 8-2 start. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
- "Insanely disappointing result, you know. I take full ownership for it. We got a bunch of hurt guys in the locker room. I told them I love them, I appreciate their energy. Second half was tough. Couldn't get it going on offense. Avoided the Run. Couldn't contain [Devon Dampier], really didn't have any answers for him. They got the ball last and obviously finished the game."
-On second half struggles: "Offensively, start there. I mean you obviously got off to such a fast start. We didn't continue that. They obviously got us in some...We had some penalties, we had some issues there, we didn't connect on some passes that we felt were there. Just a little bit off, but we didn't come out and run the ball effectively enough to shut the door in the second half. Then, you know defensively, it just, it just wasn't there."
-On John Mateer's night: "Started off extremely smooth. I mean, John didn't practice all
week, you know. He was hurt from last week's game came, out here and just gutted it out. Really proud of him, you know. He got out there finally I think Thursday, gave everything to his team. He's a warrior and we leaned on him and you know just didn't quite come together in the second half."
-"We'll be defined by what we do next."
