Former Washington State Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa Drafted By New York Jets
A former Washington State Cougars defender heard his name called on the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft. Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa was chosen by the New York Jets in the fifth round with the 162nd overall selection.
A native of American Samoa, Mauigoa began his college career at Washington State, where he ultimately spent two seasons and appeared in 25 games. He made 77 total tackles, including 60 as a sophomore in 2022. He had seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown against Oregon in 2022.
Prior to the 2023 season, Mauigoa transferred to the Miami Hurricanes, where he was an All-ACC Second Team selection twice. In two seasons there, he made 178 tackles with 29 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He also had two interceptions and eight pass breakups as a Hurricane.
Washington State also celebrated another Cougar-turned-Hurricane realizing his pro potential, as quarterback Cam Ward was the first overall selection by the Tennessee Titans. 2024 Cougar Kyle Williams was also selected on Friday by the New England Patriots in the third round.