How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 14
With the exception of Wyoming, Washington State's 2024 opponents compiled a 4-6 record in Week 14.
Portland State: No Game
The Vikings season is over as they did not qualify for the FCS playoffs. Portland State finished its year with a 3-8 record.
Texas Tech: Win vs. West Virginia 52-15
The Red Raiders wrapped up their regular season with a dominant win over West Virginia. Behren Morton threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns while Tahj Brooks ran for 188 yards and broke the chalk three times. Josh Kelly, despite having no scores, hauled in nine passes for 150 yards and in total the Texas Tech offense outgained the Mountaineers 568 yards to 423. The defense took the ball away three times and, following a 29-point barrage in the second quarter, the game was essentially over by halftime. The Red Raiders improve to 8-4 and will await their bowl fate.
Washington: Loss at Oregon 49-21
Washington's 2024 regular season came to a rough close on Saturday evening when they traveled to Eugene. #1 Oregon made light work of the Huskies on both ends of the ball. Demond Williams completed 17-of-20 passes for 201 yards and a TD but the rushing attack was rendered completely ineffective. The UW defense surrendered over 450 yards to the Ducks and could not get off the field on third down. It all resulted in a 28-point loss. Washington, at 6-6, will still be bowl team. They just are waiting to know where and against whom.
San Jose State: Win vs. Stanford 34-31
It was a back-and-forth affair on Friday night but SJSU prevailed over the Cardinal. Walker Eget was on fire, throwing for four touchdowns, two of which went to receiver Nick Nash. The defense was swarming, posting nine tackles for loss and forcing three turnovers. TreyShun Hurry snagged the game-winning touchdown for the Spartans with 1:55 to play and the D closed it out with a fourth down stop on Stanford's final drive shortly after. The win is San Jose State's seventh of the year. They'll have a bowl game upcoming.
Boise State: Win vs. Oregon State 34-18
#11 Boise State wrapped up its regular season 11-1 overall on Friday afternoon with another solid win, this one over Oregon State. Ashton Jeanty picked up his fifth 200-yard rushing game of the season while Maddux Madsen threw for 195 yards and two scores while the Broncos defense swarmed the Beavers, stopping them on third down ten times. BSU has already cemented itself a spot in the Mountain West Championship and further makes it's case to be a top four seed in the playoffs.
Fresno State: Loss at UCLA 20-13
The Bulldogs could not hold off UCLA in the second half and fell on the road. The defense played solidly, logging three sacks and keeping the Bruins out of the end zone until the third quarter. The problem was the offense couldn't do much to back it up. Raylen Sharpe caught Fresno State's only touchdown and the team as a whole only rushed for 62 yards. Mikey Keene threw for 219 yards and no picks but it wasn't enough. The Bulldogs are 6-6 and will now turn their attention to bowl season.
Hawaii: Win vs. New Mexico 38-30
The Rainbow Warriors won't be bowling this year but they will carry some momentum into the offseason following a victory over New Mexico on Saturday night. Micah Alejado, who was playing in place of Brayden Schager who suffered a knee injury, dazzled as he threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns. Spencer Curtis and Nick Cenacle were each on the receiving end of seven of those passes. The Lobos were able to hang around but never did deliver the final blow and Hawaii will close their season with a 5-7 record.
San Diego State: Loss vs. Air Force 31-20
San Diego State's tough 2024 season came to a fitting end on Saturday as it faltered against visiting Air Force. The Falcons only threw the ball twice all night and yet still had 128 passing yards and a touchdown. The Aztec, outside of a select few instances, could not finish drives and, despite not turning the ball over, still came up well short. Marquez Cooper was responsible for all of the teams scores but he was the lone bright spot. San Diego State's campaign will come to a close with just three wins.
Utah State: Loss at Colorado State 42-37
On Friday it looked as though Utah State was on track to end its season on a three-game win streak but a wild fourth quarter rally from Colorado State stunned the Aggies. The USU defense completely collapsed in the final 15 minutes, allowing CSU to score 29 points and complete the comeback after trailing 30-13. The ugly end overshadowed some big performances from the Aggies. Bryson Barnes ran for 185 yards and a score while throwing for 179 yards and another three TDs. Otto Tia caught all three of those touchdowns through the air. In the end, though, Utah State has nothing to show for it and their season will end at 4-8.
New Mexico: Loss at Hawaii 38-30
Try as they might, New Mexico could not get it done at Hawaii and they will miss out on a bowl game this year due to an eight-point loss in the season finale. Devon Dampier was once again all over the place for the Lobos, rushing for over 100 yards and throwing for 176 more. He ran in for three touchdowns while NaQuari Rogers had the fourth. The UNM defense, however, struggled as it gave up 590 total yards and let the Rainbow Warriors convert ten third downs. New Mexico ends their season at 5-7.
Oregon State: Loss at Boise State 34-18
Oregon State just missed out on bowl eligibility this year after coming up short on the road against Boise State on Friday. The Beavers had few answers for the Broncos dynamic offense and their own just couldn't keep up. Ben Gulbranson tossed a touchdowns and threw for over 200 yards while Anthony Hankerson ran for 110 yards and a score on 11 carries. The OSU defense, however, gave up more than 450 yards of total offense and let Boise State have possession for nearly 35 minutes. The Beavs will finish their 2024 campaign with a 5-7 overall record.
Wyoming: Win at Washington State 15-14
The Cowboys may not be bowl bound this year but they end their season on a high note by handing Washington State their third consecutive loss. Wyoming signal caller Evan Svoboda threw for 206 yards while the defense logged four sacks. Despite trailing 14-6 at halftime, the Pokes locked it down in the final 30 minutes and pitched a shutout the rest of the way. They allowed the Cougars to convert just one third down all game long and forced two turnovers in their one-point victory. Wyoming will end its season with a 3-9 overall record and close winning two of their final four contests.
