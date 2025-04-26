Idaho Transfer Sone Falealo Adds Depth To Washington State Offensive Line
Offensive tackle Sone Falealo signed with Washington State out of the transfer portal this week after one season with the Idaho Vandals. After not appearing in a game for Idaho, Falealo helps bolster an offensive line that needs some bodies following a difficult winter transfer portal window.
An imposing figure at 6'6" and 312 pounds, Falealo was originally rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports in the class of 2024, coming out of Alaska's West Anchorage High School. The outlet also rated him as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Alaska for that class.
Falealo joins a group that lost five offensive tackles to the transfer portal, including star lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe (Wake Forest). Ironically, former Cougs OT Nathan Pritchard was among that group and signed with Idaho. Starting tackle Esa Pole also departed the program, now off to the NFL.
Washington State also added South Dakota State transfer portal tackle Nick Bakken this offseason, which helps their cause at the position.
The offensive line as a whole will be led by center Brock Dieu in 2025, one of two seniors expected to be in that starting group along with right tackle Christian Hillborn.