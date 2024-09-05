Washington State Cougars On SI

John Mateer Earns Honorable Mention After Week 1 From Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Joe Londergan

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) breaks away from Portland State Vikings linebacker Peyton Wing (7) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following the Washington State Cougars' Week One victory over Portland State, redshirt sophomore quarterback John Mateer was named as an honorable mention for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week.

Mateer completed 11 of 17 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed twice for a total of 55 yards and a touchdown, all in his first college start, on the way to a 70-30 victory for the Cougars.

Mateer is a product of Little Elm, Texas. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is awarded annually to "the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell." The winner must also be a graduate of a Texas high school or be currently playing at a Division I school in the state of Texas.

