Keep An Eye on These 4 North Texas Players Against Washington State

Ben Pahl

Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) scores a touchdown against the Texas State Bobcats during the fourth quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
This Saturday, Washington State heads to Denton to take on North Texas. The Mean Green are coming off a seven-win season, and are 2-0 heading into this game. Here are a few players to watch out for on North Texas.

Drew Mestemaker - So, QB

The sophomore QB has shown superb command of the offense through his first two games, completing 42 of 65 passes for 553 yards and 5 TDs. Though both of these performances were against sub-par opponents, Drew has the ability to punish the Cougar defense if they don't generate a formidable pass rush.

Ethan Wesloski - Jr, LB

A returning starter from last season, Wesloski has been stout so far in the middle. Through the first two games he's racked up eight solo tackles and a forced fumble, which he returned for a touchdown. Overall, the Mean Green have an experienced linebacking unit, which the Cougars should keep in mind for play-calling purposes.

Simeon Evans - Sr, Wide Receiver

The most experienced wideout on the roster, Evans hauled in 50 receptions for 559 yards last season, and had a big game in their New Orleans Bowl victory while playing for Sam Houston State. Evans is just one option, however, as North Texas has seven different receivers with multiple receptions through their first two games.

Ethan Day - So, Defensive Lineman

The sophomore is having a breakout year to this point, posting two sacks and ten total tackles. Other defensive linemen that the Cougars will want to be weary of are seniors Briceon Hayes and Fatafehi Vailea II.

Ben Pahl
Ben Pahl is a sportswriter and broadcaster based in Portland, Oregon. His work covering college and professional sports has been featured by the Orange Media Network at Oregon State University as well as KBVR.fm. His other career stops in sports include the Portland Pickles baseball club and the NBA G-League's Rip City Remix.

