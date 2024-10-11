LINKS: Pac-12 Football Doing Decent Ratings for The CW
It hasn't always been the easiest for fans across the country to catch Oregon State and Washington State football...or the Pac-12's former members for that matter.
This season, the Pac-12 Conference partnered with The CW to bring Oregon State and Washington State football games to a national audience. Now just about halfway through the season, the Cougs and Beavs have brought nearly half a million viewers per game to the network.
Washington State's most recent game on the network, against San Jose State on September 20, drew 542,000 viewers. The highest-rated Pac-12 game on the network this season was Oregon State's win over Colorado State this past weekend, which 568,000 people watched.
Jon Wilner of Bay Area News Group did a deep dive on those numbers this week, shedding light on a few interesting tidbits on those ratings. For example, Pac-12 football on The CW is seeing higher ratings that ACC football on the network, as well as Big 12 football games on FS1.
The Cougs face Fresno State on FS1 this week, but return to The CW on October 19 for their homecoming game against Hawaii.
