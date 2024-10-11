Washington State Cougars On SI

LINKS: Pac-12 Football Doing Decent Ratings for The CW

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kris Hutson (1) is caught from behind by San Jose State Spartans linebacker Jordan Pollard (10) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kris Hutson (1) is caught from behind by San Jose State Spartans linebacker Jordan Pollard (10) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

It hasn't always been the easiest for fans across the country to catch Oregon State and Washington State football...or the Pac-12's former members for that matter.

This season, the Pac-12 Conference partnered with The CW to bring Oregon State and Washington State football games to a national audience. Now just about halfway through the season, the Cougs and Beavs have brought nearly half a million viewers per game to the network.

Washington State's most recent game on the network, against San Jose State on September 20, drew 542,000 viewers. The highest-rated Pac-12 game on the network this season was Oregon State's win over Colorado State this past weekend, which 568,000 people watched.

Jon Wilner of Bay Area News Group did a deep dive on those numbers this week, shedding light on a few interesting tidbits on those ratings. For example, Pac-12 football on The CW is seeing higher ratings that ACC football on the network, as well as Big 12 football games on FS1.

Read the full article here.

The Cougs face Fresno State on FS1 this week, but return to The CW on October 19 for their homecoming game against Hawaii.

More Reading Material From On SI

Week 7 - Washington State @ Fresno State: Preview, Storylines, Time, Date, Channel

WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Previews Road Trip To Fresno State

How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 6

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football