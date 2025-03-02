Washington State Cougars On SI

NFL Combine: Washingon State WR Kyle Williams 40-Yard Dash Time, Drill Results

Joe Londergan

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington State wideout Kyle Williams (WO40) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams impressed Saturday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, showcasing his overall athleticism as well as his hands and his route running ability.

The former Cougar has already met with multiple professional teams after a college career that included 248 catches for 3609 yards with 29 touchdowns. Williams is currently being graded as a day-two selection by The Draft Network, among other outlets.

Here's how Williams tested during Saturday's portion of the combine.

40-Yard Dash: 4.4 Seconds (tied for seventh among 2025 wideouts)

10-Yard Split: 1.55 Seconds

Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 11 inches

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

More on Kyle Williams' draft prospects

The NFL Combine continues through Sunday on NFL Network. The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and continues through Saturday, April 26.

