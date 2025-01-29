Washington State Cougars On SI

NFL Draft: Washington State OL Esa Pole Official Shrine Bowl Measurements

Joe Londergan

Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Esa Pole (76) blocks California Golden Bears linebacker David Reese (7) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
This week, Washington State offensive tackle Esa Pole is putting in work at the East-West Shrine Bowl in order to better his chances of being selected in April's NFL Draft.

During practices for this week's all-star game of some of the best college football players of the last two-to-three years, Pole's official measurements were released, along with every other prospect participating in the game.

Height: 6 feet, 5.25 inches

Weight: 320 pounds

Hand: 9.875 inches

Arm: 33.5 inches

Wingspan: 81.375 inches

Pole started eight games at left tackle for the Cougars in 2023, then all 13 of WSU's 2024 contests. Per PFF College, Pole did not allow a sack in 498 pass blocking snaps and posted the second-best pass block grade by a tackle in the country (86.7).

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, January 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network at 5 PM ET/8 PM ET.

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

