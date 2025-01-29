NFL Draft: Washington State OL Esa Pole Official Shrine Bowl Measurements
This week, Washington State offensive tackle Esa Pole is putting in work at the East-West Shrine Bowl in order to better his chances of being selected in April's NFL Draft.
During practices for this week's all-star game of some of the best college football players of the last two-to-three years, Pole's official measurements were released, along with every other prospect participating in the game.
Height: 6 feet, 5.25 inches
Weight: 320 pounds
Hand: 9.875 inches
Arm: 33.5 inches
Wingspan: 81.375 inches
Pole started eight games at left tackle for the Cougars in 2023, then all 13 of WSU's 2024 contests. Per PFF College, Pole did not allow a sack in 498 pass blocking snaps and posted the second-best pass block grade by a tackle in the country (86.7).
The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, January 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network at 5 PM ET/8 PM ET.
