NFL Draft: Washington State WR Kyle Williams Invited To 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL released a list of 329 draft prospects invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. Just one member of the Washington State Cougars cracked the list: wide receiver Kyle Williams.
In his final season of college football in 2024, Williams helped the Cougars to an 8-5 record, catching 70 passes for 1198 yards with 14 touchdowns - the second-most touchdown catches in Washington State history for a single season.
Across 50 college games (three seasons at UNLV, two at WSU), Williams caught 248 balls for 3609 yards with 29 touchdowns.
Williams further helped his cause for reaching the NFL with a week of strong practices at the Reese's Senior Bowl in February. He also caught one pass for four yards and had a three-yard carry in the game itself. The 6'0" 186-pound Los Angeles native is expected to be a day-three selection in April's NFL Draft.
In 2024, Washington State had three players invited to the NFL Combine: defensive lineman Brennan Jackson along with defensive backs Jaden Hicks and Chau Smith-Wade.
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 24 through March 3.
