NFL Draft: Washington State WR Kyle Williams Official Senior Bowl Measurements
The lone representative from either of the two Pac-12 holdover programs at this week's Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile Alabama will be Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.
As practices for the college all-star game get underway this week, Williams' official measurements were released, along with every other prospect participating in the game.
Height: 5 feet, 10.25 inches
Weight: 182 pounds
Hand: 8.75 inches
Arm: 30.625 inches
Wingspan: 6 feet, 0.25 inches
The Reese's Senior Bowl is an annual college football all-star game that gives nearly 150 of the sport's best outgoing players the chance to boost their profiles for the NFL Draft.
Williams helped the Cougars to an 8-5 record in 2024, catching 70 passes for 1198 yards with 14 touchdowns. The Los Angeles native's totals were second-most touchdown catches in Washington State history for a single season and the fourth-most receiving yards.
The Senior Bowl game is scheduled for February 1 at 11:30 AM PT//2:30 PM ET on NFL Network.
