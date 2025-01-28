Washington State Cougars On SI

NFL Draft: Washington State WR Kyle Williams Official Senior Bowl Measurements

Joe Londergan

Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The lone representative from either of the two Pac-12 holdover programs at this week's Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile Alabama will be Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.

As practices for the college all-star game get underway this week, Williams' official measurements were released, along with every other prospect participating in the game.

Height: 5 feet, 10.25 inches

Weight: 182 pounds

Hand: 8.75 inches

Arm: 30.625 inches

Wingspan: 6 feet, 0.25 inches

The Reese's Senior Bowl is an annual college football all-star game that gives nearly 150 of the sport's best outgoing players the chance to boost their profiles for the NFL Draft.

Williams helped the Cougars to an 8-5 record in 2024, catching 70 passes for 1198 yards with 14 touchdowns. The Los Angeles native's totals were second-most touchdown catches in Washington State history for a single season and the fourth-most receiving yards.

The Senior Bowl game is scheduled for February 1 at 11:30 AM PT//2:30 PM ET on NFL Network.

Joe Londergan
