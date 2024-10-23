Oregon State Will Play Washington State Twice in Football in 2025 Season
As the Pac-12 continues to search for more expansion candidates, the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars have signed a unique scheduling agreement for the 2025 season. The two sides will play twice next year, November 1 in Corvallis and November 29 in Pullman.
The agreement marks the first time since 1945 that WSU and OSU have met twice in the same season.
"We elected to play two games against Washington State in order to maximize the strength of this schedule, which includes intriguing matchups both at home and on the road,” Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said in a statement released Wednesday.
Washington State are adding opponents in an effort to complete a full schedule for the 2025 season after a scheduling agreement between Washington State, Oregon State, and the Mountain West Conference was not renewed for next year.
The announcement brings Washington State to ten scheduled games for the 2025 season. Other Cougs opponents include Idaho, San Diego State, North Texas, Washington, Virginia, Ole Miss, Louisiana Tech, and Toledo.
Meanwhile, Oregon State now have a full 12-game schedule, finalized on Wednesday.
More Reading Material From On SI
Washington State Cougars Rise 13 Spots in Week 9 SP+ Rankings After Hawaii Win
WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks San Diego State Preparations, Bowl Eligibility