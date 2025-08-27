Washington State Cougars On SI

Pac-12 Announces Update in Search For Long-Term Media Partner

Joe Londergan

Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Pac-12 football and basketball will be easy to find for fans of Washington State, Oregon State, and the league's new members for the nex five years.

In a press release this morning, the conference announced an “extended partnership” airing games on The CW through the 2030-31 NCAA calendar. 

Following the success of The CW’s Oregon State & Washington State football broadcasts in 2024 - the schools were involved in the top three most watched games on the network last season - many outlets, including this one, floated The CW as a future broadcast partner. Smoke continued to rise after a column last week by Portland-based independent journalist John Canzano, who reported that the two sides were on the verge of an announcement.

Today’s announcement highlighted an extensive commitment: every season from 2026-27 through 2030-31, The CW will air 13 Pac-12 football games, 35 Pac-12 men’s basketball games, 15 Pac-12 women’s basketball games, and the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament semifinals & championship game.

Following this deal, and the announcement of priority partner CBS/Paramount earlier this summer, it is believed that the Pac-12 has enough inventory for at least one other partial broadcast partner. 

WSU will play six football games on The CW this fall, including their season opener against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday, August 30 at 7 p.m. PT.

Joe Londergan
