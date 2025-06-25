Washington State Cougars On SI

Pac-12 Likely To Add Texas State This Week, Per ESPN Report

Joe Londergan

Sep 2, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas State Bobcats head coach G.J. Kinne reacts after a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas State Bobcats head coach G.J. Kinne reacts after a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Within the next week, fans of the Pac-12 will likely know who the eighth football-playing member of the conference will be come the 2026 football season. Per multiple reports from ESPN, the Texas State Bobcats are the overwhelming favorite.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Wednesday afternoon that "Texas State officials have informed the Sun Belt that they are expecting an offer from the Pac-12 in the near future."

Thamel clarified that a formal offer from the Pac-12 has yet to be delivered, but it is expected this week. This is, in part, due to the fact that per Texas State's agreement with the Sun Belt, the Bobcats' exit fee from the conference will rise from $5 million to $10 million on Tuesday, July 1.

Located in San Marcos, Texas, just outside of Austin, Texas State football has competed as members of the Sun Belt Conference in most sports, including football and basketball, for the last 12 seasons.

Washington State and Texas State have never met on the gridiron. The Cougars and Bobcats have met twice in men's basketball (2015 and 2022), both of which have been WSU victories.

As of now, the Pac-12 Conference will include the following members: Oregon State, Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State, and Gonzaga. Gonzaga does not have a football program.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football