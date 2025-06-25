Pac-12 Likely To Add Texas State This Week, Per ESPN Report
Within the next week, fans of the Pac-12 will likely know who the eighth football-playing member of the conference will be come the 2026 football season. Per multiple reports from ESPN, the Texas State Bobcats are the overwhelming favorite.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Wednesday afternoon that "Texas State officials have informed the Sun Belt that they are expecting an offer from the Pac-12 in the near future."
Thamel clarified that a formal offer from the Pac-12 has yet to be delivered, but it is expected this week. This is, in part, due to the fact that per Texas State's agreement with the Sun Belt, the Bobcats' exit fee from the conference will rise from $5 million to $10 million on Tuesday, July 1.
Located in San Marcos, Texas, just outside of Austin, Texas State football has competed as members of the Sun Belt Conference in most sports, including football and basketball, for the last 12 seasons.
Washington State and Texas State have never met on the gridiron. The Cougars and Bobcats have met twice in men's basketball (2015 and 2022), both of which have been WSU victories.
As of now, the Pac-12 Conference will include the following members: Oregon State, Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State, and Gonzaga. Gonzaga does not have a football program.