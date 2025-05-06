Pro Cougs: Armani Marsh Forces Fumble With Big Hit For Houston Roughnecks
As the 2025 United Football League season continues across the country, several former Washington State Cougars are embracing the chance to keep their professional football careers alive.
In a thrilling 21-20 win for the Houston Roughnecks over the Memphis Showboats this past weekend, former Cougs defensive back Armani Marsh blitzed Memphis quarterback Dresser Winn, delivering a powerful hit that knocked the ball from the QB's hands. Defensive lineman T.J. Franklin then returned that fumble for a touchdown.
Marsh finished that game with six total tackles, brining his total to 14 this season in three appearances. It also marked the hard-hitting Spokane native's second forced fumble this season.
Previously, Marsh spent six seasons with Washington State from 2017 to 2022, where he was a two-time All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention. Marsh started a total of 31 games under the direction of Mike Leach, Nick Rolovich, and Jake Dickert.
In his time with WSU, Marsh totaled 184 tackles with ten tackles for loss, two sacks, four interceptions, 17 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
The Roughnecks are off to a 3-3 start this season. Their season will continue on May 11 at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT against the Birmingham Stallions on ABC.