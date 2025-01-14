Pro Cougs: Frankie Luvu Earns First All-Pro Selection with Washington Commanders
Enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, former Washington State Cougars linebacker Frankie Luvu earned recognition from the Associated Press as a Second Team All-Pro selection. It's the 28-year-old's first All-Pro selection as he wraps his seventh season in the league.
Heading into the playoffs, Luvu had 99 total tackles, a career-high eight sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception.
Washington advanced past the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday in a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Luvu made four tackles in that victory.
Luvu joined the Commanders as a free agent this offseason after three years with the Carolina Panthers. He played for the Cougs from 2014 to 2017, signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
The Commanders face their next round of playoff action on January 18 at the Detroit Lions on Saturday, January 18 on FOX.
