Washington State Cougars On SI

Pro Cougs: Frankie Luvu Earns First All-Pro Selection with Washington Commanders

Joe Londergan

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) celebrates after making a play Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) celebrates after making a play Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, former Washington State Cougars linebacker Frankie Luvu earned recognition from the Associated Press as a Second Team All-Pro selection. It's the 28-year-old's first All-Pro selection as he wraps his seventh season in the league.

Heading into the playoffs, Luvu had 99 total tackles, a career-high eight sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception.

Washington advanced past the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday in a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Luvu made four tackles in that victory.

Luvu joined the Commanders as a free agent this offseason after three years with the Carolina Panthers. He played for the Cougs from 2014 to 2017, signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The Commanders face their next round of playoff action on January 18 at the Detroit Lions on Saturday, January 18 on FOX.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

South Dakota State Transfers to Bolster Washington State Defense in 2025

3 Takeaways From Jimmy Rogers' Introduction Press Conference At Washington State

Washington State Land Top-10 JUCO Receiver Devin Ellison

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football