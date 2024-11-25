Pro Cougs: Gardner Minshew's Season Over After Broken Collarbone
It's been a tough stretch in Las Vegas for former Washington State Cougar and 2018 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Gardner Minshew II.
Minshew began the 2024 NFL season as the Raiders' starting quarterback, but was benched in favor of Aidan O'Connell early in the season. Minshew returned to the starting job after an injury to O'Connell two weeks later. However, Minshew's season is now over after breaking his collar bone this past weekend in a loss to the Denver Broncos.
NFL Network and ESPN confirmed the report of Minshew's injury. The injury will end the first season of Minshew's two-year contract with the Raiders, which he signed back in March.
Minshew will end the season with 203 completions on 306 attempts for 2013 yards with nine touchdowns and ten interceptions. Las Vegas are 2-9 to begin the NFL season.
Stay tuned for more updates on Washington State Cougars in the NFL!
