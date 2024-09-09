Washington State Cougars On SI

Pro Cougs: Gardner Minshew Struggles, Daiyan Henley Shines in Raiders-Chargers Opener

Joe Londergan

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) forces and incomplete pass by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) forces and incomplete pass by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the NFL season got into full swing on Sunday, two notable former Washington State Cougars squared off as the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders. The game resulted in a 22-10 win for the Chargers.

Current Raiders quarterback and former Cougar Gardner Minshew battled in his first regular season appearance for the Raiders. However, the Las Vegas offense struggled in the second half, despite leading 7-6 at halftime. Their drives in the second half resulted in two punts, a lost fumble, a made field goal, a missed field goal, and an interception.

Minshew finished with 25 completions on 33 attempts for 257 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

On the other side, the Chargers' defense sacked Minshew four times in the win. Former Cougar linebacker Daiyan Henley tied the team lead with seven tackles.

Stay tuned for more updated on former Washington State Cougars in the NFL

More Reading Material from On SI

RECAP: Washington State Run Game, Defense Lead to Win Over Texas Tech in Week Two

Mike Leach's Son Delivers Loving Tribute For Washington State Hall of Fame Induction

WSU QB John Mateer Raves About Cougars Offense: "We're Just Too Versatile"

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football