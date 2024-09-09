Pro Cougs: Gardner Minshew Struggles, Daiyan Henley Shines in Raiders-Chargers Opener
As the NFL season got into full swing on Sunday, two notable former Washington State Cougars squared off as the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders. The game resulted in a 22-10 win for the Chargers.
Current Raiders quarterback and former Cougar Gardner Minshew battled in his first regular season appearance for the Raiders. However, the Las Vegas offense struggled in the second half, despite leading 7-6 at halftime. Their drives in the second half resulted in two punts, a lost fumble, a made field goal, a missed field goal, and an interception.
Minshew finished with 25 completions on 33 attempts for 257 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
On the other side, the Chargers' defense sacked Minshew four times in the win. Former Cougar linebacker Daiyan Henley tied the team lead with seven tackles.
Stay tuned for more updated on former Washington State Cougars in the NFL
More Reading Material from On SI
RECAP: Washington State Run Game, Defense Lead to Win Over Texas Tech in Week Two
Mike Leach's Son Delivers Loving Tribute For Washington State Hall of Fame Induction
WSU QB John Mateer Raves About Cougars Offense: "We're Just Too Versatile"