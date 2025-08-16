Pro Cougs: Gardner Minshew Tosses Touchdown in Chiefs Preseason Loss To Seahawks
As the NFL Preseason continued on Friday night, one beloved former Cougar made the most of his limited field time.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew, who starred for WSU back in 2018, got the preseason start against the Seattle Seahawks.
Minshew finished the contest with seven completions on nine attempts for 70 yards. Scrambling to his right in the second quarter, Minshew connected with veteran tight end Robert Tonyan for a one-yard touchdown.
Minshew also had one five-yard rush in the game.
Minshew is expected to be second on the depth chart for Kansas City this season behind six-time Pro Bowl selection Patrick Mahomes. The Mississippi native signed with the Chiefs this offseason after a year with the Las Vegas Raiders. His NFL career has also included stints with Jacksonville, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis.
In 2018 under Mike Leach, Minshew's only season in Pullman, he threw for 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns. He led the Cougs to an 11-2 overall record (the best of any season in school history) and an Alamo Bowl win over Iowa State.
The Chiefs continue their preseason run on Friday, August 22 against the Chicago Bears. Minshew is one of several Cougars expected to make an impact on an NFL roster in 2025.