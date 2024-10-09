Washington State Cougars On SI

Pro Cougs: Raiders Benching Gardner Minshew As Starting Quarterback

Joe Londergan

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced Wednesday that former Washington State Cougar Gardner Minshew will no longer be the team's starting quarterback. Former Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell was named the starter in his place.

Minshew won the starting job in training camp after joining Las Vegas this offseason, but has not lived up to expectations in the Raiders' 2-3 start to the season. Through five games, Minshew has complted 99 passes on 140 attempts for 1014 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Minshew has also been sacked 15 times this season with three rushing touchdowns. The one-time Coug threw two interceptions in Las Vegas' loss to Denver this past weekend.

Las Vegas continues the season on Sunday, October 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Londergan
