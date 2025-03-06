Washington State Cougars On SI

Pro Cougs: Raiders Releasing QB Gardner Minshew

Joe Londergan

Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws the football against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws the football against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After one year with the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Gardner Minshew will be in search of a new team for the 2025 NFL season.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports that the Raiders have informed Minshew of their intent to release him on March 12, the beginning of the league's new year.

The former Washington State quarterback signed a two-year deal with the Raiders prior to last season. However, since then, the Raiders have brought in a new head coach (Pete Carroll), new offensive coordinator (Chip Kelly), and a new general manager (John Spytek) after a season where they finished 4-13.

This new administration has made it publicly know they intend to bring in multiple quarterbacks this offseason in an effort to find their long-term answer at the position. Minshew finishes his tenure in Las Vegas with a record of 2-7 as a starter, throwing for 2013 yards with a completion percentage of 66.3%, nine touchdowns and ten interceptions. He enters his seventh NFL season in 2025.

Minshew spent one season at Washington State in 2018 as a graduate student, winning the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. He finsihed that season with 468 completed passes in 662 attempts, 38 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 4,776 passing yards. He broke the Washington State and Pac-12 record for passing yards in a single season and completions in a single season.

