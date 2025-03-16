Pro Cougs: Ron Stone Jr. Reveals His Favorite Washington State Memory
Former Washington State defensive end Ron Stone Jr. began his professional career last season, nearly making the regular season roster for the Las Vegas Raiders. This Spring, Stone is looking to jump start his time as a pro with the UFL's Michigan Panthers.
Speaking to Spokane's The Spokesman-Review, Stone looked back fondly at this time at Washington State.
"I loved every part about WSU. That’s what kept me there for 5½ years. The people, the place, the community, all fantastic," Stone noted.
Stone went on to note that the Cougars' win over Colorado on November 17, 2023, his Senior Night, lives in his mind as his favorite memory from his time in Pullman.
"That was one of the most fun football games I’ve ever been part of....gGoing home with a blowout win, my whole family came out to see me, just the whole closing that last chapter was really awesome.”
In that Colorado game, Stone had 9 tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks, and a strip sack that was returned by the Cougs' defense for a touchdown. WSU went on to win that game 56-14.
Stone continues to work with the Panthers in Texas in preparation for the 2025 UFL season, which begins the weekend on March 28, 29, and 30.