Washington State Cougars On SI

Pro Cougs: Ron Stone Jr. Reveals His Favorite Washington State Memory

Joe Londergan

Sep 23, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) against the Oregon State Beavers in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) against the Oregon State Beavers in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Washington State defensive end Ron Stone Jr. began his professional career last season, nearly making the regular season roster for the Las Vegas Raiders. This Spring, Stone is looking to jump start his time as a pro with the UFL's Michigan Panthers.

Speaking to Spokane's The Spokesman-Review, Stone looked back fondly at this time at Washington State.

"I loved every part about WSU. That’s what kept me there for 5½ years. The people, the place, the community, all fantastic," Stone noted.

Stone went on to note that the Cougars' win over Colorado on November 17, 2023, his Senior Night, lives in his mind as his favorite memory from his time in Pullman.

"That was one of the most fun football games I’ve ever been part of....gGoing home with a blowout win, my whole family came out to see me, just the whole closing that last chapter was really awesome.”

In that Colorado game, Stone had 9 tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks, and a strip sack that was returned by the Cougs' defense for a touchdown. WSU went on to win that game 56-14.

Stone continues to work with the Panthers in Texas in preparation for the 2025 UFL season, which begins the weekend on March 28, 29, and 30.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football