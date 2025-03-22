Washington State Cougars On SI

Pro Cougs: Seattle Seahawks Sign Former Washington State Receiver River Cracraft

Joe Londergan

Nov 25, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver River Cracraft (21) is introduced before a game against the Washington Huskies at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver River Cracraft (21) is introduced before a game against the Washington Huskies at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks signed former Washington State wide receiver and NFL journeyman River Cracraft on Friday.

The 30-year-old joins his fifth NFL team after beginning his professional career in 2017. Cracraft has also seen stints with Denver, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Miami.

Cracraft had a productive college career for the Cougars from 2013 through 2016. In 41 games for WSU, Cracraft made 218 receptions for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns. He earned an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2013 as a freshman and in 2016 as a senior.

Cracraft is still second in WSU history in receptions and sixth in career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

After WSU, Cracraft signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft, working his way onto the roster from the practice squad.

Appearing in 53 NFL games to-date, Cracraft has 32 receptions for 374 yards and three touchdowns on his professional resume. He spent the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins, catching seven passes for 66 yards in eight games.

The Rancho Santa Margarita, California native is expected to join the Seahawks for training camp in late July. Official dates for Seattle's 2025 training camp have not yet been announced.

