Pro Cougs: Tanner Moku Signs With CFL Team
Former Washington State defensive back Tanner Moku was signed by the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League this week after five seasons on the Palouse.
A native of Honolulu, Hawaii and a graduate of Kamehameha High School, Moku was a dependable reserve and special teamer for the Cougars and earned his way into a scholarship after starting his college career as a preferred walk-on in 2020.
Moku appeared in 45 total games at Washington State and made 65 total tackles (41 solo, 24 assisted), recovered a fumble, and broke up a pass. 2024 was his most productive year as a defender with 49 tackles and a pass breakup.
In the Cougs' Holiday Bowl loss to Syracuse this past season, Moku posted seven tackles, one shy of his single-game career high.
Moku joins another former Cougar on the roster in linebacker Devin Richardson, who played one season for WSU in 2023.
The Lions are coming off of a 2024 season where they finished with a 9-9 record before being eliminated in the league playoffs by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
British Columbia play their final preseason game on Friday, May 30 at Edmonton before opening the regular season at home against Edmonton on June 7.