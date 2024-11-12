Washington State Cougars On SI

RECRUITING: 2025 3-Star Safety Charger Doty Decommits From Washington State

Joe Londergan

Oct 1, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmets against the California Golden Bears in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Over the weekend, defensive back Charger Doty of South Jordan, Utah announced his decommitment from Washington State's 2025 class via X.

The three-star prospect had previously taken a visit to Washington State in early June and verbally committed later in the month.

The Bingham High School product is the third decommit of Washington State's 2025 class, along with athlete Braylan McDonald and offensive tackle Brayden Walton.

Doty also took an official visit to Iowa State over the summer. In addition to scholarship offers from WSU and Iowa State, Doty has offers from Air Force, Dartmouth, Hawaii, UNLV, Utah State, and Yale.

The Cougars still have 20 reported verbal commitments in the 2025 class, as of November 11.

Joe Londergan
