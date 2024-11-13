Washington State Cougars On SI

RECRUITING: 2025 Offensive Tackle Aidan Martin of Denver Commits To Washington State

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State football continued a busy week on the recruiting side of things Tuesday with the verbal commitment of offensive tackle Aidan Martin.

A product of Denver, Colorado's Northfield High School, Martin is rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect. With a player rating of 83, Martin is the #11 overall prospect in the state of Colorado for the 2025 class.

The 6'5" and 255-pound prospect originally committed to Wyoming in June. He reopened his recruitment in October shortly after taking an official visit to Pullman. The Cougars now have 21 reported verbal commitments in their 2025 class, as of November 12.

In addition to offers from WSU and Wyoming, Martin also had a scholarship offer from Oregon State, which he made an official visit to earlier this month.

Martin's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

