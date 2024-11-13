RECRUITING: 2025 Offensive Tackle Aidan Martin of Denver Commits To Washington State
Washington State football continued a busy week on the recruiting side of things Tuesday with the verbal commitment of offensive tackle Aidan Martin.
A product of Denver, Colorado's Northfield High School, Martin is rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect. With a player rating of 83, Martin is the #11 overall prospect in the state of Colorado for the 2025 class.
The 6'5" and 255-pound prospect originally committed to Wyoming in June. He reopened his recruitment in October shortly after taking an official visit to Pullman. The Cougars now have 21 reported verbal commitments in their 2025 class, as of November 12.
In addition to offers from WSU and Wyoming, Martin also had a scholarship offer from Oregon State, which he made an official visit to earlier this month.
Martin's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.
